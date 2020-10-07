Menu
2012 Bentley Continental

45,659 KM

Details Description Features

$109,910

+ tax & licensing
$109,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2012 Bentley Continental

2012 Bentley Continental

GTC V12 I CONVERTIBLE I NAV I VENT. SEAT I COMING SOON

2012 Bentley Continental

GTC V12 I CONVERTIBLE I NAV I VENT. SEAT I COMING SOON

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$109,910

+ taxes & licensing

45,659KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6080844
  • Stock #: 20410
  • VIN: SCBGR3ZA3CC075332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 45,659 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather. 90 DAY PAYMENT DEFERRAL, O.A.C. Canada wide shipping or free winter tires on all financed deals, some conditions apply, contact us for full details. Recent Arrival! Black 2012 Bentley Continental GTC Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC’s regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

