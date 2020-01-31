Menu
2012 BMW 7 Series

750i xDrive M-SPORT NAVI SUNROOF

2012 BMW 7 Series

750i xDrive M-SPORT NAVI SUNROOF

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$19,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 111,581KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4623402
  • Stock #: 18893
  • VIN: WBAKC6C51CC396126
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Head-Up Display, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, AWD, Brown Leather, Dynamic Drive, Electronic Stability Control, Heated steering wheel, M Sport Package, Navigation System, Traction control, Wheels: 20'' x 8.5'' Fr/20'' x 10'' Rr M.



FACTORY BMW KEY FEATURES INCLUDE:



NAVIGATION

HEADS UP DISPLAY

M-SPORT PACKAGE

BACK UP CAMERA

PARK ASSIST

HEATED SEATS

HEATED STEERING WHEEL

POWER SUNROOF

ALL WHEEL DRIVE





CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Odometer is 10226 kilometers below market average! White 2012 BMW 7 Series



Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.



We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.



Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.



Reviews:

* No surprises here owners typically rave about exclusivity, posh-factor, comfort, the technological tour de force that is the 7 Series' feature content list, great headlight performance, great seats, great audio systems and exceptional build quality. Fuel mileage is also highly rated on most models. Largely, and especially in extended-wheelbase models, this is a luxury sedan that specializes in speedy and exceptionally comfortable travel for a full complement of adult passengers. One owner describes his 7 Series as ''safe, solid, and offering the room of an SUV with the performance of a sports car.'' Source: autoTRADER.ca
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

