2012 BMW 7 Series

139,664 KM

$15,910

+ tax & licensing
$15,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2012 BMW 7 Series

2012 BMW 7 Series

750i XDRIVE I SUNROOF I NAV I COMING SOON

2012 BMW 7 Series

750i XDRIVE I SUNROOF I NAV I COMING SOON

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$15,910

+ taxes & licensing

139,664KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6501996
  • Stock #: 20531
  • VIN: WBAKC6C58CDX99613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20531
  • Mileage 139,664 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, USB Connectivity, Sirius XM Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, AWD, Beige Leather, ABS brakes, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rain sensing wipers, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 19" x 8.5" Alloy - Style 235. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Blue 2012 BMW 7 Series 750i XDRIVE I SUNROOF I NAV I COMING SOON Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Reviews: * No surprises here owners typically rave about exclusivity, posh-factor, comfort, the technological tour de force that is the 7 Series feature content list, great headlight performance, great seats, great audio systems and exceptional build quality. Fuel mileage is also highly rated on most models. Largely, and especially in extended-wheelbase models, this is a luxury sedan that specializes in speedy and exceptionally comfortable travel for a full complement of adult passengers. One owner describes his 7 Series as safe, solid, and offering the room of an SUV with the performance of a sports car. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

