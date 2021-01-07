2012 Cadillac SRX

+ taxes & licensing
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
+ taxes & licensing
Just Arrived... Fully loaded... 2 Years Power-train Warranty
Meet our incredible Cadillac SRX AWD Premium crossover proudly displayed in Platinum Ice Tricoat. Under the hood of this All Wheel Drive machine, the 3.6 Liter V6 offers 308hp on demand while connected to a smooth shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This combination offers near approximately 9.8L/100km on the open road.
The top-of-the-line SRX Premium brings a few extra goodies, including tri-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and rear seat audio controls. The smooth driving experience continues with the SRX's relaxing interior jam packed features shown in our pictures. Leather seating adorn the interior. Relish the superior sound of the Bose Audio with easy to operate Bluetooth connectivity.
Enjoy a multitude of safety features, starting with StabiliTrak Electronic Stability Control System with ABS and well placed air bags. Come get the vehicle that has been America's dream crossover for years, the Cadillac SRX. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
