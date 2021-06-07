Menu
2012 Chevrolet Avalanche

155,539 KM

Details Description Features

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

LT/Navi/back-up cam/sunroof/Bose

Location

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

155,539KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7323146
  • Stock #: NM0750
  • VIN: 3GNTKFE70CG170401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,539 KM

Vehicle Description

Powered by a 5.3L V8 producing 320HP and 335 Torque. Four-Wheel Drive. 6-Speed Automatic Transmission. Silver exterior Black interior w/ Wood Grain. 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels.

Highlight Features:

BACK-UP CAMERA

DUA ZONE CLIMAE CONTROL

POWER SUNROOF

BOSE

HEATED SEATS

NAVIGATION

TV ENTERTAINTMENT 

LEATHER SEATS

 

 

Competitive Price! Odometer is 155,539| SILVER 2012 CHEVROLET AVALANCHE| 4-WHEEL DRIVE 

 

Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom  (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West.  Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!

 

 We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

 

Mechanical & Powertrain

Engine, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI FlexFuel with Active Fuel Management

Rear axle, 3.08 ratio 

Suspension Package, Premium Smooth Ride 

Differential, heavy-duty locking rear

Battery, heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Alternator, 145 amps

Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar

Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs

Steering, power

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Key, single, 2-sided

Safety

StabiliTrak, stability control system with traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control

Air bags, dual-stage frontal, driver and right-front passenger with Passenger Sensing System (right-front passenger air bag status on overhead console)

Air bags, head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions with rollover

Air bags, seat-mounted side-impact driver and right-front passenger

Safety belts 3-point, driver and front passenger and second row all seating positions, center seating position in first row is lap only

LATCH system, (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for Children), for child safety seats

Rear Parking Assist, Ultrasonic with audible warning

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Interior

Seats, rear 60/40 split-bench, 3-passenger, flip and fold with child seat top tether anchor

Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped

Theft-deterrent system

Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature, oil pressure and tachometer

Warning tones headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver and right-front passenger safety belt unfasten and turn signal on

Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down and lockout features

Pedals, power-adjustable for accelerator and brake

Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger. Includes rear air conditioning outlets in center console when bucket seats are ordered

Defogger, rear-window electric

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard

Lighting, interior with dome lamp, driver-and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo light

Exterior

Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted 

Fascia, front color-keyed

Fascia, rear color-keyed

Moldings, bodyside, color-keyed

Headlamps, dual halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and flash-to-pass feature

Fog lamps, front, halogen

Glass, Solar-Ray deep tinted (all windows except light tinted glass on windshield, driver and front passenger)

Cargo cover, rear rigid, 3-piece composite, stowable onboard

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

