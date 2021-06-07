+ taxes & licensing
905-851-1600
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
905-851-1600
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
+ taxes & licensing
Powered by a 5.3L V8 producing 320HP and 335 Torque. Four-Wheel Drive. 6-Speed Automatic Transmission. Silver exterior Black interior w/ Wood Grain. 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels.
Highlight Features:
BACK-UP CAMERA
DUA ZONE CLIMAE CONTROL
POWER SUNROOF
BOSE
HEATED SEATS
NAVIGATION
TV ENTERTAINTMENT
LEATHER SEATS
Competitive Price! Odometer is 155,539| SILVER 2012 CHEVROLET AVALANCHE| 4-WHEEL DRIVE
Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West. Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!
We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!
We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Mechanical & Powertrain
Engine, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI FlexFuel with Active Fuel Management
Rear axle, 3.08 ratio
Suspension Package, Premium Smooth Ride
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Battery, heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Alternator, 145 amps
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Steering, power
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Key, single, 2-sided
Safety
StabiliTrak, stability control system with traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
Air bags, dual-stage frontal, driver and right-front passenger with Passenger Sensing System (right-front passenger air bag status on overhead console)
Air bags, head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions with rollover
Air bags, seat-mounted side-impact driver and right-front passenger
Safety belts 3-point, driver and front passenger and second row all seating positions, center seating position in first row is lap only
LATCH system, (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for Children), for child safety seats
Rear Parking Assist, Ultrasonic with audible warning
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Interior
Seats, rear 60/40 split-bench, 3-passenger, flip and fold with child seat top tether anchor
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Theft-deterrent system
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature, oil pressure and tachometer
Warning tones headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver and right-front passenger safety belt unfasten and turn signal on
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down and lockout features
Pedals, power-adjustable for accelerator and brake
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger. Includes rear air conditioning outlets in center console when bucket seats are ordered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
Lighting, interior with dome lamp, driver-and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo light
Exterior
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted
Fascia, front color-keyed
Fascia, rear color-keyed
Moldings, bodyside, color-keyed
Headlamps, dual halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and flash-to-pass feature
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Glass, Solar-Ray deep tinted (all windows except light tinted glass on windshield, driver and front passenger)
Cargo cover, rear rigid, 3-piece composite, stowable onboard
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3