This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Just Arrived....
A practically perfect blend of utility, efficiency and space, our 2012 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT AWD SUV in Graystone Metallic takes you down the road with style and finesse! The 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder generates 182hp and is paired with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for great passing power. You'll relish scoring near approximately 7.4L/100km on the open road and feel confident with the sure-footed stance of All Wheel Drive. Admire the exterior of our Equinox 2LT with its tinted rear windows, fog lights, roof rack side rails and heated outside mirrors.
Our 2LT trim has the upscale elements that you crave; comfortable seating for 5, heated front seats, rearview camera, remote start, LED lighting, and the most legroom in its class. Relax into our accommodations and enjoy the benefits of triple door seals and active noise cancellation that provide a tranquil atmosphere and enhance the tech conveniences of OnStar, Pioneer sound system, a prominent touchscreen, iPod/USB interface, Bluetooth, and available satellite radio.
A Top Safety Pick, your Chevrolet Equinox helps you avoid and manage challenging driving situations with traction control, ABS, 6 airbags, a high-strength steel cabin, running lights, and a tire pressure monitoring system. Reward your family with the security, space and style that can only come from Equinox. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
This 1999 Merceds Benz C230 Sedan comes with 2 years powertrain warranty and will be sold in AS/IS condition due to age and mileage of the vehicle, we do not safety vehicles with over 140K. FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
