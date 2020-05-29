Menu
$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT AWD, Leather, Roof, B Cam

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT AWD, Leather, Roof, B Cam

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 181,000KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 5092472
  • Stock #: 90529234
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Just Arrived....

A practically perfect blend of utility, efficiency and space, our 2012 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT AWD SUV in Graystone Metallic takes you down the road with style and finesse! The 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder generates 182hp and is paired with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for great passing power. You'll relish scoring near approximately 7.4L/100km on the open road and feel confident with the sure-footed stance of All Wheel Drive. Admire the exterior of our Equinox 2LT with its tinted rear windows, fog lights, roof rack side rails and heated outside mirrors. 

Our 2LT trim has the upscale elements that you crave; comfortable seating for 5, heated front seats, rearview camera, remote start, LED lighting, and the most legroom in its class. Relax into our accommodations and enjoy the benefits of triple door seals and active noise cancellation that provide a tranquil atmosphere and enhance the tech conveniences of OnStar, Pioneer sound system, a prominent touchscreen, iPod/USB interface, Bluetooth, and available satellite radio. 

A Top Safety Pick, your Chevrolet Equinox helps you avoid and manage challenging driving situations with traction control, ABS, 6 airbags, a high-strength steel cabin, running lights, and a tire pressure monitoring system. Reward your family with the security, space and style that can only come from Equinox. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. 

__________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.) BUSINESS HOURS: Monday 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM, Friday 9:30 AM to 6PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 2 PM   

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

