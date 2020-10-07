+ taxes & licensing
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
Just Arrived...
A practically perfect blend of utility, efficiency, and space, our 2012 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT in Ashen Gray Metallic takes you down the road with style and finesse! The 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder generates 182hp and is paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. You'll relish scoring near approximately 7.4L/100km on the open road and feel confident with the sure-footed stance of our Front Wheel Drive Crossover. Admire the exterior of the Chevrolet Equinox with its tinted rear windows, roof rack side rails and heated outside mirrors.
The interior of our 1LT has the upscale elements that you crave; comfortable seating for 5, a rearview camera, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, LED lighting, and the most legroom in its class. Relax into our accommodations and enjoy the benefits of triple door seals and active noise cancellation that provide a tranquil atmosphere and enhance the tech conveniences of OnStar, a prominent touchscreen, iPod/USB interface, Bluetooth, and available satellite radio.
A Top Safety Pick, this Chevrolet helps you avoid and manage challenging driving situations with traction control, ABS, 6 airbags, a high-strength steel cabin, running lights, and a tire pressure monitoring system. Reward your family with the security, space, and style that can only come from Equinox. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599.
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
