Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew, 2 Year Powertrain Warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew, 2 Year Powertrain Warranty

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

142,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6026043
  • Stock #: 91105364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 91105364
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived... Clean CarFax -  No Accident Claims - Stow N Go

Our 2012 Grand Caravan Crew shown here in True Blue Pearl Coat offers amazing value for the family or anyone needing room. Under the hood sits our Pentastar V6 that produces and is tethered to a smooth shifting 6-Speed Automatic transmission that offers a second overdrive to enhance fuel efficiency. Grand Caravan rewards its owners with over approximately 9.4L/100km on the open road, translating to nearly 500 miles per tank.

The needs of the family may be a simple trip to school or getting all the gear to the game, either way you will appreciate the Stow ''n Go system and for the major trips you can utilize the convenient Stow ''n Place roof rack. This Crew offers power everything from windows to pedals to doors to seats. It also provides tri-zone temperature controls, sunscreen glass, an upgraded sound system, and more. If you want an adaptable, practical, and affordable minivan with some fun and innovative options, this Grand Caravan has just what you need. One look at our pictures and you will agree. Refined, versatile, and functional, this Trailer Tow Group will haul anything you need in style. Your family deserves more than the 'standard'' safety features and Grand Caravan delivers with more than 7 airbags plus a host of safety conveniences you once only dreamed of.

If anyone has sold more minivans, please step up. Our Grand Caravan ''is the ultimate'' family vessel and this one is waiting for you. All you need to do is - Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

__________________________________________________________________________

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

__________________________________________________________________________

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY. __________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/ 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Adjustable Pedals
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Topbillin Auto Sales

2013 Chrysler 200 On...
 93,000 KM
$7,800 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Compass No...
 152,000 KM
$6,800 + tax & lic
2011 BMW Z4 sDrive35...
 43,000 KM
$28,800 + tax & lic

Email Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

Call Dealer

905-660-XXXX

(click to show)

905-660-8848

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory