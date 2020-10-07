Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

83,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

CVP, Only 83K, 2 Years Warranty

CVP, Only 83K, 2 Years Warranty

Location

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

83,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 6005052
  Stock #: 91015339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived...

Our Dodge Journey is shown here in Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat. Beyond the incredible finish sits 173 horsepower on demand that is designed to help this crossover move you. Powered by a our proven 2.4 liter 4-cylinder that is connected to a fun to drive 4-Speed Auto-Stick transmission. This gives you the ability to put it in Drive and forget or run through the gears with a flip of your wrist for that sports car feel. Either way this well built Front Wheel Drive Journey returns over approximately 9.4L/100km on the open road. 

This Journey is a machine that gives you all of the room a mini-van would without actually driving one. Drivers love the handling and the aggressive stance on the road backed with exceptional driver feel and ease of maneuverability. Check out the pictures and you will see how this crossover offers copious interior storage as well as features like the 4.3-inch UConnect touch audio system, performance fascias for front and rear, power seat, LED headlights, and fog lamps. The Popular Equipment Group adds remote start as well as a security system.

Dodge is one of the world leaders in vehicle testing, occupant safety, and with your ownership comes peace of mind for safety and security. Life is a Journey, Come take it with us. Our Journey can take you and your family safely, comfortably and perhaps most importantly, in style wherever you need to go! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

__________________________________________________________________________

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

__________________________________________________________________________

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY. __________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/ 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

