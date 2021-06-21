+ taxes & licensing
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
905-660-8848
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
*Clean Accident History - No Claims
**Like New Tires
Our 2012 GMC Acadia SLE displayed for you in a lustrous Cyber Gray Metallic is versatile enough to keep up with your busy schedule. Powered by a proven 3.6 Liter V6 that offers 288hp while paired to an efficient 6 Speed Automatic transmission helping with easy passing requests. This combination scores near approximately 9.8L/100km on the open road and you understand why Acadia is known for comfort.
Inside our SLE, you will appreciate the roomy interior. Our cockpit is full of rich details, including remote ignition, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, power front seats, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Even backing up is a treat with a rear camera and parking sensors to make any pilot feel more secure.
GMC offers a long list of safety features including ABS, airbags, and accident avoidance features to keep you out of harms way. There has never been a better time to own the stylish GMC Acadia. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
This 2012 GMC Acadia SLE comes with 2 years powertrain warranty and will be sold in AS/IS condition due to age of the vehicle, we do not safety vehicles with over 10 years old. FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. __________________________________________________________________________
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
