2012 GMC Acadia

215,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,998

+ tax & licensing
$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

2012 GMC Acadia

2012 GMC Acadia

SLE2, 7 Pass, 2 Years Warranty

2012 GMC Acadia

SLE2, 7 Pass, 2 Years Warranty

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

215,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7469673
  • Stock #: 1GMC469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 1GMC469
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*Clean Accident History - No Claims

**Like New Tires

Our 2012 GMC Acadia SLE displayed for you in a lustrous Cyber Gray Metallic is versatile enough to keep up with your busy schedule. Powered by a proven 3.6 Liter V6 that offers 288hp while paired to an efficient 6 Speed Automatic transmission helping with easy passing requests. This combination scores near approximately 9.8L/100km on the open road and you understand why Acadia is known for comfort.

Inside our SLE, you will appreciate the roomy interior. Our cockpit is full of rich details, including remote ignition, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, power front seats, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Even backing up is a treat with a rear camera and parking sensors to make any pilot feel more secure. 

GMC offers a long list of safety features including ABS, airbags, and accident avoidance features to keep you out of harms way. There has never been a better time to own the stylish GMC Acadia. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

This 2012 GMC Acadia SLE comes with 2 years powertrain warranty and will be sold in AS/IS condition due to age of the vehicle, we do not safety vehicles with over 10 years old. FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. __________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

