Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
Dare to turn heads in our beautifully crafted 2012 Jaguar XF Portfolio Sedan presented to you in scintillating Rhodium Silver. Powered by a 5.0 Liter V8 that offers 385hp paired with a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission to take our composed sedan from to 60mph in an astonishing 5.5 seconds. With brilliant handling, unique styling and a smooth approximately 10.2L/100km on the highway, this exquisite Rear Wheel Drive XF is tailored to suit your mood - whether you're primed for performance with brutal acceleration or just taking a civilized cruise down the street. As soon as you hear the sound of the engine, you know you're in for an exceptionally good time.
Slip inside our XF Portfolio, be met with a modern, intuitively-designed cabin built to fulfill your every desire. Take in the tremendous view from the sunroof as you are pampered by the sensation of heated and cooled 12-way adjustable leather seats. A connection to your digital world is close at hand with a touchscreen interface and voice controls for Bluetooth, navigation with a DVD, and a fantastic sound system with available satellite radio.
You'll travel safely in this flawless Jaguar luxury sedan with a blind-spot warning system, adaptive headlights, a rearview camera, and parking sensors. It's time to reward yourself with the art of driving that can only be provided by this XF Portfolio. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
