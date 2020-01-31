Menu
2012 Kia Optima

Hybrid Premium, Fully Loaded

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 176,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4636860
  • Stock #: 90222207
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

Just Arrived....Beautiful in Snow White Pearl, our 2012 Kia Optima Hybrid Sedan delivers dynamic handling, brilliant style, and impressive efficiency! It's powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder and an electric motor that together produce 206hp while paired with a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission that rewards you with quick acceleration. This Front Wheel Drive team achieve near approximately 5.9L/100km on the open road. Sleek and sporty with unique alloy wheels, our Kia Optima Hybrid exudes confidence and class! 


Open the door to the masterfully crafted Hybrid cabin and check out the special gauge cluster that displays hybrid power flow and overall driving style efficiency. You'll be immediately impressed with the attention to detail and amenities such as a rearview camera, upscale cloth seats, a power driver's seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror and more. Keep your eyes on the road while staying safely connected via Bluetooth and listen to your favorite songs courtesy of a great sound system with a CD player, available satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, and an iPod/USB audio interface. Now, buckle up and relish this ride!


A top safety pick, our Optima Hybrid is well-equipped with advanced safety features to provide priceless peace of mind. Reward yourself with the security, style and stellar efficiency of this Kia sedan. This is certainly an intelligent choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

____________________


Used Car Loan, Financing, Leasing for Company or Personal use is available at the LOWEST possible rate! OAC. **Haggle Free**Hassle Free**fair Pricing**


__________________________________________________________________________


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing.


https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/


__________________________________________________________________________


AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY. __________________________________________________________________________


Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.) BUSINESS HOURS: Mon - Thursday 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM, Friday 9:30 AM to 6PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 2 PM 


https://www.topbillinauto.ca 


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection

