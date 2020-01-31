Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

Just Arrived....Beautiful in Snow White Pearl, our 2012 Kia Optima Hybrid Sedan delivers dynamic handling, brilliant style, and impressive efficiency! It's powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder and an electric motor that together produce 206hp while paired with a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission that rewards you with quick acceleration. This Front Wheel Drive team achieve near approximately 5.9L/100km on the open road. Sleek and sporty with unique alloy wheels, our Kia Optima Hybrid exudes confidence and class!





Open the door to the masterfully crafted Hybrid cabin and check out the special gauge cluster that displays hybrid power flow and overall driving style efficiency. You'll be immediately impressed with the attention to detail and amenities such as a rearview camera, upscale cloth seats, a power driver's seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror and more. Keep your eyes on the road while staying safely connected via Bluetooth and listen to your favorite songs courtesy of a great sound system with a CD player, available satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, and an iPod/USB audio interface. Now, buckle up and relish this ride!





A top safety pick, our Optima Hybrid is well-equipped with advanced safety features to provide priceless peace of mind. Reward yourself with the security, style and stellar efficiency of this Kia sedan. This is certainly an intelligent choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

____________________





Used Car Loan, Financing, Leasing for Company or Personal use is available at the LOWEST possible rate! OAC. **Haggle Free**Hassle Free**fair Pricing**





__________________________________________________________________________





WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing.





https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/





__________________________________________________________________________





AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY. __________________________________________________________________________





Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.) BUSINESS HOURS: Mon - Thursday 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM, Friday 9:30 AM to 6PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 2 PM





https://www.topbillinauto.ca



