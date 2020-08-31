+ taxes & licensing
Our Titanium Silver 2012 Kia Sorento EX AWD proves the family-friendly crossover can have gorgeous looks and still have room for five and their luggage! Powering this SUV is a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder which produces 191hp and is mated to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic. You can expect to achieve up to approximately 7.4L/100km on the highway while enjoying the sure-footed stance of All Wheel Drive when road conditions are less than ideal. The distinctive exterior of our Kia Sorento EX features sporty 18-inch alloy wheels, heated outside mirrors, and an aggressive front end with Kia's signature grille design.
Stepping inside the roomy and well-built EX interior will allow you to discover a stylish cabin with modern design, quality materials, and a multitude of features. Power accessories, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a split-folding second-row seat are just a few of the luxuries you'll appreciate. Stay safely connected thanks to the Uvo voice-activated electronics interface, Bluetooth technology, and a great stereo with an iPod/USB audio interface
Enjoy peace of mind knowing your Kia Sorento has been carefully engineered with six airbags, stability control, anti-lock braking, and front active head restraints. The ultimate crossover when it comes to style, fuel efficiency, roominess, and features, you've got to see this Sorento for yourself! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
