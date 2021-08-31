Menu
2012 Land Rover Range Rover

57,886 KM

Details Description Features

$29,910

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Sport HSE LUXURY I 57K ONLY I NAV I HARMAN KARDON

Location

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

$29,910

+ taxes & licensing

57,886KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8064532
  • Stock #: 22515
  • VIN: SALSK2D45CA752960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22515
  • Mileage 57,886 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, USB Connectivity, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 19" 15-Spoke Alloy (Style 5). Recent Arrival! Odometer is 91468 kilometers below market average! Gray 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE LUXURY I 57K ONLY I NAV I HARMAN KARDON Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2020 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVIC’s regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

