2012 Lexus RX 350
I SUNROOF I NAV I VENTED SEATS I COMING SOON
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
$19,910
- Listing ID: 8259150
- Stock #: 22649
- VIN: 2T2BK1BA5CC125385
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tungsten Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,275 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, USB Connectivity, Sirius XM Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, AWD, Black Cloth, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels w/Wheel Locks, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control. Odometer is 6587 kilometers below market average! Gray 2012 Lexus RX I SUNROOF I NAV I VENTED SEATS I COMING SOON Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2020 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Reviews: * Overall, its a sense of practical luxury, well-appointed cabin, flexibility and overall comfort that get RX owners talking. A quiet ride is reported, along with great handling and traction in snowy weather. Styling and smoothness are also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
