2012 Lexus RX 350

$19,910 + taxes & licensing 1 4 9 , 2 7 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8259150

8259150 Stock #: 22649

22649 VIN: 2T2BK1BA5CC125385

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tungsten Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 149,275 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Inside Hood Release Safety Traction Control Stability Control Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats VENTILATED SEATS Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Backup Sensor Fully loaded Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag Audio Voice Control

