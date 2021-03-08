2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Additional Features Premium Audio All Equipped Navigation System Rear View Camera Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.