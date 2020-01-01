2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering

Power Sunroof

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats

VENTILATED SEATS

Power Adjustable Seat

Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Xenon Headlights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

MP3 CD Player Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio

Backup Sensor

Navigation System

Fully loaded

Rear View Camera

Leatherette Interior

Power Lift Gates

Inside Hood Release

Rear Air & Heat

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Driver Side Airbag

Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.