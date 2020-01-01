Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

CLS550 AMG 4MATIC NAVI INCOMING

2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

CLS550 AMG 4MATIC NAVI INCOMING

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$27,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,067KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4442406
  • Stock #: 39500
  • VIN: wddlj9bb2ca039500
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Backup Sensor
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • Audio Voice Control

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

