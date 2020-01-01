Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 CONVERTIBLE HARMAN/KARDON NAVIGATION

2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 CONVERTIBLE HARMAN/KARDON NAVIGATION

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$26,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,280KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4442412
  • Stock #: 18765
  • VIN: WDDKK5KF2CF165928
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Xenon Headlamps, Neck scarf, 18'' 5-Spoke Wheels, Adaptive suspension, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GO®, Memory seat, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Traction control.



Odometer is 21729 kilometers below market average! Black 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 CONVERTIBLE HARMAN/KARDON NAVIGATION



Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.



We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.



Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.





Awards:

* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Luxury Car
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Backup Sensor
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • Audio Voice Control

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

