2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

$37,777 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9222106

9222106 Stock #: NM0496

NM0496 VIN: wddng8db6ca468508

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NM0496

Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Ventilated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Power Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Security Anti-Theft Safety Power Brakes Rear View Camera Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Fully loaded Power Lift Gates Auxiliary 12v Outlet Storage Box Power Rear Sunshade Collision Avoidance System Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.