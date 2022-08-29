Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

90,000 KM

Details Description Features

$37,777

+ tax & licensing
$37,777

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S350 BlueTEC/ AMG/ NIGHT VIEW/PANO/20 IN WHEELS

2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S350 BlueTEC/ AMG/ NIGHT VIEW/PANO/20 IN WHEELS

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$37,777

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9222106
  Stock #: NM0496
  VIN: wddng8db6ca468508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0496
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Diesel, Panoramic Sunroof, Back-up Camera, AMG Package, Dynamic Handling, Air Suspensions, Designo Leather, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Ventilated Front and Rear Seats, Memory Seats, Massage Seats, Alcantara Lining, Ambient Lighting, Sunshades, Night View Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Park Distance Control (PDC), Pre-Safe Brake, Attention Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Keyless Entry and Ignition, Paddle Shifters, Easy Exit/Entry, Harman Kardon Premium Sound System, Soft-Close Doors, Bluetooth Connectivity, Voice Command Recognition, Power Liftgate, 20 Inch Wheels, Clean Carfax 2012 Black on Espresso Brown Designo Leather Mercedes Benz S 350 BlueTEC | All Wheel Drive Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Power Rear Sunshade
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

