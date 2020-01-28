2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Xenon Headlamps, AWD, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Wheels: 17'' x 7.0'' 5-Star Double Spoke Alloy.







Odometer is 48369 kilometers below market average! Silver 2012 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 PANO HEATED LEATHER PUSH START







Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.







We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.







Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering

Power Sunroof

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 CD Player Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped

Backup Sensor

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels

Leatherette Interior

Inside Hood Release

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.