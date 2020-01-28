Menu
2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

AWD 4dr S ALL4

2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

AWD 4dr S ALL4

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$12,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,412KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4604886
  • Stock #: 18882
  • VIN: WMWZC5C51CWL62890
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Xenon Headlamps, AWD, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Wheels: 17'' x 7.0'' 5-Star Double Spoke Alloy.



Odometer is 48369 kilometers below market average! Silver 2012 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 PANO HEATED LEATHER PUSH START



Odometer is 48369 kilometers below market average! Silver 2012 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 PANO HEATED LEATHER PUSH START



We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.



Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Audio Voice Control

