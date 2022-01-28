Menu
2012 RAM 1500

235,000 KM

Details

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Big Horn 4X4 5.7 V8, Bed Cover, 2 Years Warranty

Big Horn 4X4 5.7 V8, Bed Cover, 2 Years Warranty

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
As Is Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8182884
  • Stock #: 20201655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived...  1 Owner -  Clean CarFax -  No Accident Claims - Full Service Records -  2 Years Powertrain Warranty

CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YLIxzgQcC8oXRfHfJRXEH+aFNa42Rr/+

Our great looking 2012 RAM 1500 Big Horn Quad Cab 4X4 is proudly shown in a True Blue Pearl finish. Powered by a 5.7 Liter HEMI V8 that offers 390hp tethered to an efficient 6 Speed Automatic transmission to manage the days' work. This Four Wheel Drive offers exceptional towing capability and near approximately 16.8L/100km on the open road with great-looking 20-inch wheels, dual exhaust, fog lamps, a class III hitch, and chrome bumpers. 

Inside our Big Horn, settle into comfortable seating with a large center console that gives you your own storage area or work station to simplify your busy life. In addition to the comfortable seating, enjoy an AM/FM/CD Media center that offers six speakers plus an auxiliary jack for your devices, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. 

RAM offers safety features such as supplemental airbags, heavy-duty suspension, and a Class III receiver hitch for your towing needs. Step up to this great looking RAM 1500 Big Horn that was built for you. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

This 2012 RAM 1500 Big Horn Quad Cab 4X4 comes with 2 years powertrain warranty and will be sold in AS/IS condition due to age of the vehicle, we do not safety vehicles with over 10 years old. FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London.

__________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

