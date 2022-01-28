$14,500+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 1500
Big Horn 4X4 5.7 V8, Bed Cover, 2 Years Warranty
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 235,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived... 1 Owner - Clean CarFax - No Accident Claims - Full Service Records - 2 Years Powertrain Warranty
CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YLIxzgQcC8oXRfHfJRXEH+aFNa42Rr/+
Our great looking 2012 RAM 1500 Big Horn Quad Cab 4X4 is proudly shown in a True Blue Pearl finish. Powered by a 5.7 Liter HEMI V8 that offers 390hp tethered to an efficient 6 Speed Automatic transmission to manage the days' work. This Four Wheel Drive offers exceptional towing capability and near approximately 16.8L/100km on the open road with great-looking 20-inch wheels, dual exhaust, fog lamps, a class III hitch, and chrome bumpers.
Inside our Big Horn, settle into comfortable seating with a large center console that gives you your own storage area or work station to simplify your busy life. In addition to the comfortable seating, enjoy an AM/FM/CD Media center that offers six speakers plus an auxiliary jack for your devices, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls.
RAM offers safety features such as supplemental airbags, heavy-duty suspension, and a Class III receiver hitch for your towing needs. Step up to this great looking RAM 1500 Big Horn that was built for you. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
This 2012 RAM 1500 Big Horn Quad Cab 4X4 comes with 2 years powertrain warranty and will be sold in AS/IS condition due to age of the vehicle, we do not safety vehicles with over 10 years old. FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London.
__________________________________________________________________________
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
Vehicle Features
