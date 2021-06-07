Menu
2012 Toyota Venza

133,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,600

+ tax & licensing
$12,600

+ taxes & licensing

Rowel's Auto Sales

647-861-5543

LE

LE

Location

Rowel's Auto Sales

5657 Highway 7, Unit 2, Vaughan, ON L4L 1T7

647-861-5543

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

133,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7303766
  • VIN: 4T3ZA3BB2CU058650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beigege
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean vehicle, NO accidents.

Bluetooth, Cruise control, Aluminum rims, wood trim

 

All vehicles can be Safety Certified for an additional $599, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified. 

Free vehicle delivery to close by areas. 

 

Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it. Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist!

 

647-861-5543

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

