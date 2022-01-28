$12,998+ tax & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Passat
Sportline, Pano Roof, Bluetooth, 2 Years Warranty
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 131,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived... Clean Accident History Report - comes with two set of wheels and tires - all season & winter!
Our 2012 Volkswagen CC Sport Sedan is proudly displayed in prestigious Deep Black Metallic. Powered by an impressive TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 200hp on demand while connected to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Auto-Shift for amazing passing performance. Our Front Wheel Drive CC Sport gives you a composed ride and impressive acceleration while scoring nearly approximately 7.6L/100km on the open road. This four-door coupe has incredible styling all around with LED taillights, great looking dual exhaust tips, and rain-sensing wipers.
Inside the cabin of our CC Sport, you will see an excellent seating layout and you will love the sporty power heated seats, touch-screen audio with 6-CD and High Def plus Bluetooth connectivity certainly give you the reason to rock out to your groove. As you look around, see that the features are perfect for you almost as the engineers sculpted it just for you with the dark brushed aluminum enhancing the view.
Add this CC from Volkswagen to your life and enjoy ABS w/Electronic stability control plus front/side/curtain airbags to add to the incredible safe feeling that this masterfully engineered machine will offer you. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
Vehicle Features
