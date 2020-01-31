Menu
2013 Audi A6

2.0T PREMIUM PLUS NAVI BLIND SPOT SUNROOF

2013 Audi A6

2.0T PREMIUM PLUS NAVI BLIND SPOT SUNROOF

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$16,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,933KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4662930
  • Stock #: 18934
  • VIN: WAUGFAFC6DN049987
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Heated Seats, Sirius XM Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Heated Steering Wheel, quattro, Nougat Brown Leather, Memory seat, Wheels: 8.0J x 18'' 5-Double Spoke Design. AUDI KEY FACTORY FEATURES INCLUDE: PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA BLIND SPOT MONITOR WOOD TRIM INTERIOR POWER SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED STEERING WHEEL HEATED SEATS Recent Arrival! Black 2013 Audi A6 2.0T PREMIUM PLUS NAVI BLIND SPOT SUNROOF Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Reviews: * Owner reviews reveal a community of largely-satisfied drivers who enjoy pleasing fuel efficiency with any engine option, pleasing performance, and confidence-inspiring all-season traction. Space, a feel of luxury, styling, and high-tech feature content are highly rated, too. Many drivers appreciate the high-tech assistance systems, and most report a stable and planted feel in all manoeuvres. Overall performance, feel, design and content seem to have hit the mark for the majority of owners. Finally, the A6's seats are almost universally praised for their softness and comfort. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

