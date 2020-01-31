Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Heated Seats, Sirius XM Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Heated Steering Wheel, quattro, Nougat Brown Leather, Memory seat, Wheels: 8.0J x 18'' 5-Double Spoke Design. AUDI KEY FACTORY FEATURES INCLUDE: PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA BLIND SPOT MONITOR WOOD TRIM INTERIOR POWER SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED STEERING WHEEL HEATED SEATS Recent Arrival! Black 2013 Audi A6 2.0T PREMIUM PLUS NAVI BLIND SPOT SUNROOF Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Reviews: * Owner reviews reveal a community of largely-satisfied drivers who enjoy pleasing fuel efficiency with any engine option, pleasing performance, and confidence-inspiring all-season traction. Space, a feel of luxury, styling, and high-tech feature content are highly rated, too. Many drivers appreciate the high-tech assistance systems, and most report a stable and planted feel in all manoeuvres. Overall performance, feel, design and content seem to have hit the mark for the majority of owners. Finally, the A6's seats are almost universally praised for their softness and comfort. Source: autoTRADER.ca