2013 Audi RS 5

$41,910 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 9 0 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9290605

9290605 Stock #: 24400

24400 VIN: WUAC6BFR5DA901333

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Misano Red Pearl

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 84,902 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.