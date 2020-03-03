Menu
2013 Audi S4

S-LINE RED LEATHER NAVIGATION

2013 Audi S4

S-LINE RED LEATHER NAVIGATION

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$21,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 130,213KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4695630
  • Stock #: 18978
  • VIN: WAUFGCFL6DA219793
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Local Trade, Heated Seats, Sirius XM Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Bang And Olufsen Sound, 19'' Alloy wheels, Red Leather interior, S-Line Seats, Carbon Fibre Interior. AUDI KEY FACTORY FEATURES INCLUDE: NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA 19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS CARBON FIBRE INTERIOR BLUETOOTH BANG AND OLUFSEN SOUND AUDI SIDE ASSIST DRIVER ASSIST Recent Arrival! Black 2013 Audi S4 S-LINE RED LEATHER NAVIGATION Reviews: * Most S4 owners came for the discreetly styled performance-sedan looks and stayed for the driving dynamics, slick manual shifter and liquid-smooth engine. S4 is reported to be roomy enough for family duty, decent on fuel when driven gently, amusing when driven hard, and also able to handle inclement weather with ease. The high-end audio system, and the Audi Drive Select system, with adjustable steering, dampers and more, are among the list of feature favorites. A powerful lighting system rounds out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

