2013 Audi S5

123,989 KM

$28,888

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2dr Conv Auto Premium/ B&O/ NAV/ CAM/ CARBON FIBER

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

123,989KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9003814
  • Stock #: NM0566
  • VIN: WAULGBFH9DN000585

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # NM0566
  • Mileage 123,989 KM

NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BANG AND OLUFSEN SURROUND SOUND, HEATED MIRRORS, MEMORY SEATS, CARBON FIBER TRIM, KEYLESS IGNITION, AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS, SPEED WARNING, PARK AID, RAIN SENSORS, PADDLE SHIFTERS, VOICE COMMAN RECOGNITION 2013 BLUE ON BLACK AUDI S5 PREMIUM | ALL WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599.

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Anti-Theft
Climate Control
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Premium Audio
Storage Box
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

