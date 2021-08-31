2013 BMW 3 Series

+ taxes & licensing
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.
+ taxes & licensing
Just Arrived...
Our 2013 BMW 320i xDrive Sedan is shown in Mineral Grey Metallic. Powered by TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 180hp paired with an 8 Speed Automatic transmission with sport mode. This All Wheel Drive sedan shows off near approximately 6.7L/100km on the highway enhanced by 17-inch alloy wheels and a sunroof.
Slip inside, and you'll immediately feel the craftsmanship that is quintessentially BMW. You'll feel at home in premium leatherette seats with lumbar support while enjoying cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a rich leather-wrapped steering wheel. Add in a trip computer, iDrive electronics interface, and Bluetooth to keep you safely connected. Experience driving pleasure while listening to a phenomenal sound system equipped with available satellite radio, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack, and iPod/USB interface.
BMW offers ABS, traction, and stability control, and a multitude of airbags have been meticulously designed to keep you out of harm's way. You've got to see this piece of German engineering in the flesh to fulfill your fantasy. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
__________________________________________________________________________
__________________________________________________________________________
