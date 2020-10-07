2013 BMW M3

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Navigation System Inside Hood Release Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.