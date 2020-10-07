Menu
2013 BMW M3

99,575 KM

Details Description Features

$34,910

+ tax & licensing
$34,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2013 BMW M3

2013 BMW M3

414 HP I NAVI I CARBON FIBRE I COMING SOON

2013 BMW M3

414 HP I NAVI I CARBON FIBRE I COMING SOON

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$34,910

+ taxes & licensing

99,575KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6033957
  • Stock #: 20341
  • VIN: WBSKG9C56DJ594764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 20341
  • Mileage 99,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, USB Connectivity, Sirius XM Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Carbon Fibre Roof, ABS brakes, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, harman/kardon® Speakers, Memory seat, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Traction control, Wheels: 18 x 8.5 Fr & 18 x 9.5 Rr M (Style 219M). 90 DAY PAYMENT DEFERRAL, O.A.C. FREE Canada-WIDE SHIPPING* * Some restrictions apply, contact us for more details. This vehicle is still undergoing the reconditioning process at Toronto Auto Brokers. Please call or email for the status of this vehicle prior to visiting our showroom. Recent Arrival! BLUE 2013 BMW M3 414 HP I NAVI I CARBON FIBRE I COMING SOON Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC’s regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Reviews: * Performance, discreet styling upgrades, a magnificently tuned engine, track-ready handling and brakes and all-around recognition and exclusivity are highly rated by M3 owners. Many owners report that the M3 also does well as a daily driver when driven gently, too. Comfortable seats and a look that favours sportiness, not bling, round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Inside Hood Release
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

