+ taxes & licensing
905-851-1600
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
905-851-1600
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
+ taxes & licensing
The 2013 Buick Enclave comes standard with a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 288 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. This 7 seater SUV is a great balance between comfort and luxury. It is loaded with options and features a luxurious black leather interrior with brown wood trim.
VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
BLIND SPOT
BACKUP CAMERA
NAVIGATION
7 SEATER
HEATED SEATS
BOSE AUDIO
WOOD TRIM
BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
VOICE COMMAN RECOGINTION
TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY
SEAT VENTILATION
HEATED MIRRORS
TRI-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
INTELLILINK ELECTRONICS INTERFACE
Competitive Price! Odometer is 126,948 | 2013 BLACK ON BLACK BUICK ENCLAVE | Front Wheel Drive
Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West. Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!
We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!
We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Mechanical & Powertrain
Engine, 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 with SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection), DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm)
Axle, 3.16 ratio, final drive
Front wheel drive
Alternator, 170 amps
Trailering provisions, 2000 lbs. (907 kg)
GVWR, 6411 lbs. (2908 kg)
Suspension, Premium Ride, 4-wheel independent
Steering, power, variable effort
Safety
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Air bags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Child seat restraint system, rear facing
Side Blind Zone Alert with Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Parking Assist, Ultrasonic with audible warning
Door locks, rear child security
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Interior
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Seat adjuster, passenger 8-way power with power recliner and 2- way power lumbar
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped with Mahogany wood accents
Instrumentation, analog with mpg speedometer and tachometer
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and -Down features, passenger Express-Down feature
Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Remote vehicle starter system
Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III, engine immobilizer with content theft alarm
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Defogger, rear-window electric
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Exterior
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, chromed
Headlamps, High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Xenon, projector lamps hi/low bi-functional with blue tint lenses and chromed bezels
Glass, Solar-Ray deep-tinted, rear-side, quarter panel and liftgate
Wipers, front intermittent with structureless wiper blades
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Liftgate, rear power
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3