2013 Buick Enclave

126,948 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2013 Buick Enclave

2013 Buick Enclave

Leather/backup cam/nav/blind spot/7 seater/sunroof

2013 Buick Enclave

Leather/backup cam/nav/blind spot/7 seater/sunroof

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

126,948KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7502619
  • Stock #: NM00062
  • VIN: 5GAKRCKD0DJ232227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 126,948 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2013 Buick Enclave comes standard with a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 288 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. This 7 seater SUV is a great balance between comfort and luxury. It is loaded with options and features a luxurious black leather interrior with brown wood  trim. 

VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:

PANORAMIC SUNROOF  

BLIND SPOT

BACKUP CAMERA

NAVIGATION

7 SEATER

HEATED SEATS

BOSE AUDIO

WOOD TRIM

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY

VOICE COMMAN RECOGINTION

TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY

SEAT VENTILATION 

HEATED MIRRORS

TRI-ZONE AUTOMATIC  CLIMATE  CONTROL

INTELLILINK ELECTRONICS INTERFACE

 

Competitive Price! Odometer is 126,948 | 2013 BLACK ON BLACK BUICK ENCLAVE | Front Wheel Drive

Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom  (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West.  Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!

We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

 

Mechanical & Powertrain

Engine, 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 with SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection), DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm)

Axle, 3.16 ratio, final drive

Front wheel drive

Alternator, 170 amps

Trailering provisions, 2000 lbs. (907 kg)

GVWR, 6411 lbs. (2908 kg)

Suspension, Premium Ride, 4-wheel independent

Steering, power, variable effort

Safety

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Air bags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions

Child seat restraint system, rear facing

Side Blind Zone Alert with Cross Traffic Alert

Rear Parking Assist, Ultrasonic with audible warning

Door locks, rear child security

Tire Pressure Monitor System

Interior

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Seat adjuster, passenger 8-way power with power recliner and 2- way power lumbar

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped with Mahogany wood accents

Instrumentation, analog with mpg speedometer and tachometer

Windows, power with driver Express-Up and -Down features, passenger Express-Down feature

Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable

Remote vehicle starter system

Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III, engine immobilizer with content theft alarm

Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right front passenger and rear seat occupants

Defogger, rear-window electric

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Exterior

Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, chromed

Headlamps, High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Xenon, projector lamps hi/low bi-functional with blue tint lenses and chromed bezels

Glass, Solar-Ray deep-tinted, rear-side, quarter panel and liftgate

Wipers, front intermittent with structureless wiper blades

Wiper, rear intermittent with washer

Liftgate, rear power

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

