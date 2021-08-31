Menu
2013 Cadillac ATS

121,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

2.0 AWD, Leather, Roof, 2 Years Warranty

2.0 AWD, Leather, Roof, 2 Years Warranty

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

121,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7780257
  • Stock #: 11016593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arraived... Clean Accident History

Drive our ultra-impressive 2013 Cadillac ATS 2.0 Turbo Luxury AWD Sedan is shown in Black Raven. Powered by a TurboCharged Direct Injected 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 272hp tethered to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for amazing passing maneuvers. Our All Wheel Drive sedan secures up to approximately 7.8L/100km on the road along with an incredible feel for the road.

Inside our ATS, prepared to be impressed with the Cadillac User Experience. CUE integrates phone, audio, and navigation into an 8-inch touchscreen as its interface operates like an iPhone or iPad by tapping, flicking, swiping, or spreading, which welcomes you with flair. Our power seating holds you in place, and it's easy to find a comfortable position even if you sit in the back.

Our Cadillac has a lot going on. You will love the capable handling along with an array of safety features, including ABS, airbags, and accident avoidance features, to keep you secure in our ATS 2.0 Turbo Luxury sedan. Print this page and call us Now...We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

__________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

