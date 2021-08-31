+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
+ taxes & licensing
Just arraived... Clean Accident History
Drive our ultra-impressive 2013 Cadillac ATS 2.0 Turbo Luxury AWD Sedan is shown in Black Raven. Powered by a TurboCharged Direct Injected 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 272hp tethered to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for amazing passing maneuvers. Our All Wheel Drive sedan secures up to approximately 7.8L/100km on the road along with an incredible feel for the road.
Inside our ATS, prepared to be impressed with the Cadillac User Experience. CUE integrates phone, audio, and navigation into an 8-inch touchscreen as its interface operates like an iPhone or iPad by tapping, flicking, swiping, or spreading, which welcomes you with flair. Our power seating holds you in place, and it's easy to find a comfortable position even if you sit in the back.
Our Cadillac has a lot going on. You will love the capable handling along with an array of safety features, including ABS, airbags, and accident avoidance features, to keep you secure in our ATS 2.0 Turbo Luxury sedan. Print this page and call us Now...We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
