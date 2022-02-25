$19,000+ tax & licensing
2013 Cadillac XTS
Premium Collection, Navi, Backup Cam, Sunroof
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived... Fully Loaded
The Luxury Standard for the World - Our 2013 Cadillac XTS Premium Collection Sedan is shown in an impressive Black Diamond Tricoat finish. Powered by a Direct Injected 3.6 Liter that offers 304hp tethered to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The Cadillac XTS consume near approximately 7.8L/100km on the road, magnetic ride control, and a very balanced suspension. Beautiful 19-inch wheels, Limited Slip Differential, Brembo brakes, and dual exhaust help find 60mph swiftly.
Inside our Premium, prepare to be impressed with the Cadillac User Experience. CUE integrates phone, audio, and navigation into an 8-inch touchscreen as its interface operates like an iPhone or iPad along with Bose 14 Speaker audio. Our power seating holds you in place, and it's easy to find a comfortable position even if you sit in the back. Power Telescopic Wheel, Push Button Start, and pure luxury surround your ownership. Upscale Park Assist, Remote Start, Back-Up Camera, and power lumbar promise comfort coast to coast. Enjoy our 12.3-inch color gauge cluster that looks amazing.
Our Cadillac has a lot going. You will love the capable handling, full power, and after experiencing XTS Premium - all other cars will feel like a flip phone. American-made muscle is waiting for you. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Vehicle Features
