2013 Cadillac XTS

89,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,000

+ tax & licensing
$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

Premium Collection, Navi, Backup Cam, Sunroof

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599

89,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8271480
  • Stock #: 20222662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20222662
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived... Fully Loaded

The Luxury Standard for the World - Our 2013 Cadillac XTS Premium Collection Sedan is shown in an impressive Black Diamond Tricoat finish. Powered by a Direct Injected 3.6 Liter that offers 304hp tethered to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The Cadillac XTS consume near approximately 7.8L/100km on the road, magnetic ride control, and a very balanced suspension. Beautiful 19-inch wheels, Limited Slip Differential, Brembo brakes, and dual exhaust help find 60mph swiftly. 

Inside our Premium, prepare to be impressed with the Cadillac User Experience. CUE integrates phone, audio, and navigation into an 8-inch touchscreen as its interface operates like an iPhone or iPad along with Bose 14 Speaker audio. Our power seating holds you in place, and it's easy to find a comfortable position even if you sit in the back. Power Telescopic Wheel, Push Button Start, and pure luxury surround your ownership. Upscale Park Assist, Remote Start, Back-Up Camera, and power lumbar promise comfort coast to coast. Enjoy our 12.3-inch color gauge cluster that looks amazing. 

Our Cadillac has a lot going. You will love the capable handling, full power, and after experiencing XTS Premium - all other cars will feel like a flip phone. American-made muscle is waiting for you. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

__________________________________________________________________________

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

