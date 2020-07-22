Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Corvette

95,061 KM

Details Description

$35,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Corvette

2013 Chevrolet Corvette

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Corvette

1LT

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 5379707
  2. 5379707
  3. 5379707
  4. 5379707
  5. 5379707
  6. 5379707
  7. 5379707
  8. 5379707
  9. 5379707
  10. 5379707
  11. 5379707
  12. 5379707
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5379707
  • Stock #: 19311
  • VIN: 1G1YE3DW4D5103461

$35,910

+ taxes & licensing

95,061KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 19311
  • Mileage 95,061 KM

Vehicle Description

90 DAY PAYMENT DEFERRAL, O.A.C. FREE Canada-WIDE SHIPPING* * Some restrictitions apply, contact us for more details. Recent Arrival! Arctic White 2013 Chevrolet Corvette 1LT Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC’s regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2016 Audi A7 3.0T PR...
 20,175 KM
$38,910 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Outback ...
 32,511 KM
$19,910 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 138,774 KM
$49,910 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory