2013 Chrysler 200

148,000 KM

$4,998

+ tax & licensing
$4,998

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

2013 Chrysler 200

2013 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn LX

2013 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn LX

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,998

+ taxes & licensing

148,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8978011
  • Stock #: 742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived... Clean CarFax - No Accident Claims - comes with 2 Years Power-train Warranty

 

Our 2013 Chrysler 200 LX Sedan is shown in beautiful Grey. Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder producing 173hp matched to a 4 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing maneuvers. This Front Wheel Drive sedan provides crisp shifts and plenty of passing power while scoring up to approximately 7.6L/100km on the road. The value-packed LX trim has an extreme focus on your get-it-done factor. In addition to the smooth lines of the exterior, 17-inch wheel covers, projector headlamps with eyebrow LED accents, and upscale LED tail lamps are sure to get your attention. Get from point A to B with style, grace, and comfort with Chrysler's LX premium seating, steering wheel audio controls, and the convenience of keyless entry. Combined with stability control, this 200 helps you navigate life for yourself and the ones around you. Chrysler offers advanced airbags, stability control, and ABS to help keep you safe on the safety front. This 200 LX sedan is often called a top pick, a must-have, and a superior value in today's rough and tough world. So, get yours today. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

