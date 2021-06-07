Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

344,000 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

Cars on Canada

800-683-6114





4DR WGN

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN

Location

Cars on Canada

2-8131 Keele St, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Z2

800-683-6114



+ taxes & licensing

344,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7228103
  • Stock #: 82291
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXDR608229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour OFF WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 82291
  • Mileage 344,000 KM

Vehicle Description

  


New Inventory Just Arrived…!


 Call or text me at (647) 241-5060 Reza.


 With any finance purchase, you will receive a 1-YEAR FREE OIL CHANGE SERVICE. This is my personal promotion. To receive this, you must contact me at (647) 241-5060 – Reza.


 NO hiding fees. NO admin fees. Price Up to 90 Day Deferral payment -100% application accepted- 0% Down payment. INDOOR SHOWROOM Over 200 Car in stock.


 


Appointment Base Open 7 days a week Call or Text me at 647-241-5060 – Reza


WHY PAY MORE ELSEWHERE?! SAME-DAY DELIVERY! WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT TYPES!


 FULL CARFAX HISTORY AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP!


 Student, New Immigrant, Bad Credit, Good Credit, or No Credit. We Finance Everyone! With our numerous Financial Institutions & Private Lenders, we work hard to find you the best rates possible.


 


We offer Multiple Warranty Packages with each package customized to ensure your needs are covered with any of our Peace of Mind Protection Packages.


 


We offer Multiple Warranty Packages with each package customized to ensure your needs are covered with any of our Peace of Mind Protection Packages. As per regulations by OMVIC this vehicle is NOT CERTIFIED. This vehicle is not considered Road-Ready and can not be DRIVEN. CERTIFICATION FEE is $1299.00. Once the vehicle is CERTIFIED, then it is considered Road-Ready and can be DRIVEN. To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions, or typographic mistakes found on all our ads; prices may change without notice .All price is plus tax and licensing 


 


Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.


 


Uploaded Pictures May Be Generic.  Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the GTA!.   


Cars On Canada it's a division of Yordale Fine Cars and works on the same Umbrella

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
3RD ROW SEATING
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight

Cars on Canada



2-8131 Keele St, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Z2

800-683-6114

