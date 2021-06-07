2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

$4,999 + taxes & licensing 3 4 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7228103

7228103 Stock #: 82291

82291 VIN: 2C4RDGBGXDR608229

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour OFF WHITE

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 82291

Mileage 344,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo dvd player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Cloth Interior Entertainment System Center Arm Rest Parking Sensor Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.