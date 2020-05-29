+ taxes & licensing
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.
Just Arrived...
Meet our sophisticated 2013 Ford Edge Limited AWD shown in Mineral Gray. Powered by an impressive 3.5 Liter V6 offers 285hp on demand while connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive delivers a smooth comfortable ride for up to 5 passengers and this mid-size crossover offers plenty of cargo space for your busy lifestyle while retaining a young hip style plus near approximately 8.7L/100km. This Edge commands attention with privacy glass, a rear spoiler and chrome grille.
Limited is simply the best of the best! Voice-activated Ford Sync with a Sony HD Audio, Navigation, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, ambient lighting, and heated leather front seats are just a few of the features you will enjoy. Plenty of leg-room, comfy seats, extra charging power points and storage nooks for all of your extras make the Edge the perfect car for the on-the-go family!
Don't worry about safety with the Edge. Ford has that covered with 6 standard airbags, SOS post-crash alert, AdvanceTrac with Roll Stability and Tire pressure monitoring. Plus MyKey allows you to set controls for the teen driver in the house. New Blind Spot Information with Cross Traffic Alert can identify approaching vehicles and visually warn you to help prevent a collision. You have found the perfect mid-size crossover! Edge offers a gorgeous style with a pleasurable safe ride for you and your loved ones! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
