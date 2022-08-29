$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
SEL
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Our 2013 Ford Escape 4WD SEL looks as great as it drives shown in White Platinum. Powered by a TurboCharged 1.6 Liter EcoBoost 4 Cylinder that offers 178hp combined with a 6 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission for easy passing power. With this Four Wheel Drive SUV, enjoy near approximately 7.4L/100km on the road. Superb handling supplies awesome response and agility, urban or rural driving. Add in the available 3,500lb towing capacity and our Escape is perfect for the adventuresome part of your life. You will love the chrome exhausts and accents, rear spoiler, and fog lamps that add to the sporty feel.
The SEL interior is all about you! Voice-activated MyFord Touch Sync, ambient lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob, heated leather-trimmed seats, and unique accents throughout make you feel like a rock star. All 5 passengers have plenty of room to relax and ride in comfort while plugging in their devices to their own power points. Ride in style with this Escape!
Ford safety offers six standard airbags, Roll stability control, SOS post-crash alert, tire pressure monitoring, and traction control all to ensure your safety on the road. MyKey lets you customize features such as speed and volume controls for the young drivers of the family. Once behind the wheel of this Escape SEL, you will know this is one of the most intelligent vehicles on the road today. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
