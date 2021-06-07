SOLD">
Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Explorer

144,124 KM

Details Description Features

SOLD

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Explorer

2013 Ford Explorer

Limited/7 Passenger/Sport Pkg/Navigation/Pano Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Explorer

Limited/7 Passenger/Sport Pkg/Navigation/Pano Roof

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

SOLD

+ taxes & licensing

144,124KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7270946
  • Stock #: NM0749_EXAMPLE
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F87DGB64219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 144,124 KM

Vehicle Description

Powered by a 2.0L Turbocharged Inline-4 engine producing 241HP and 273 Torque. 4MATIC All Wheel Drive. 7-Speed Automatic Transmission. Black exterior, Black leather interior, AMG Sport Package with 5-spoke alloy wheels. 

Highlight Features

AMG Sport Package
COMAND Navigation System
Blindspot Assist
Backup Camera with ParkAssist Sensors
Panoramic Sunroof

Drivers Assistance Package: Blindspot, Lane D
Heated Leather Seats with Memory/Power adjustment
Bluetooth Connectivity
Dual Zone Climate Control
Push Button Start

For more information and full inventory, please visit www.northlinemotors.com

Price does not include Taxes, Licensing, and $10 OMVIC Fee.

COVID-19: For your health and safety, all vehicles in our inventory are disinfected and sanitized on a regular basis, before and after each use including test drives and deliveries. Northline Motors is now offering a suite of customized online-only services including virtual walk-around tours, contact-less paperwork processing, and free delivery to your home within a certain distance. Inquire today!

This vehicle has passed a 44-point Quality Assurance Inspection completed by an authorized and licensed mechanic. Qualifies for up to 6 YEARS WARRANTY! Certification for vehicles available for $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC regulations, Vehicles are not certified, not e-tested, not drivable.

Financing is available for any credit with lowest rate possible. Same day, easy approvals! Extended warranties and aftermarket service options available. We'll take your TRADE-IN today!

Please check our website for our full inventory! Thank you and stay safe!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.

2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 83,058 KM
$34,800 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Forester...
 183,661 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Rang...
 97,180 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory