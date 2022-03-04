Menu
2013 Ford F-250

181,395 KM

Details

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2013 Ford F-250

2013 Ford F-250

156 Lariat/ NO ACCIDENT/NAVI / 20 IN WHEELS/ CAM

2013 Ford F-250

156 Lariat/ NO ACCIDENT/NAVI / 20 IN WHEELS/ CAM

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

181,395KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8499044
  • Stock #: NM0380
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BTXDEB66647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0380
  • Mileage 181,395 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, SONY SPEAKERS, HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, PARK AID, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION, MICROSOFT SYNC, TRAILER BRAKE MODE, TRAILER SWAY CONTROL, EASY ENTRY/EXIT, REMOTE START, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, 20 INCH WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX 2013 BLACK ON BLACK FORD F-250 LARIAT | FOUR WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Navigation System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Anti-Theft
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Crew Cab
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

