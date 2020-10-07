+ taxes & licensing
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
Just Arrived.... Clean CarFax - No Accident Claims
Imagine yourself zipping to work, school, or out to play in this 2013 Ford Fiesta SE Sedan shown in Ingot Silver. Powered by a 1.6 Liter that produces 120hp connected to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This fantastic Front Wheel Drive combination offers near approximately 6.0L/100km on the highway plus shows off a sporty look that is fun to drive!
Inside our SE, feel comfortable bucket seats and everything you need is easily within reach. Fiesta's interior has cool updated features with a center storage console for cups, electronics, and other items. The SE rocks with voice-activated Ford Sync and an LCD message center to keep you connected to your smartphone and tunes through six quality speakers. This great feature allows you to keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road.
Substantial peace of mind comes standard as our Ford comes with stability control, electric controlled power steering, and even seven standard airbags. The Fiesta is one of the top-rated subcompacts on the market when it comes to safety. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
