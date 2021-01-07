+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
Just Arrived...
Treat yourself to our great looking 2013 Ford Mustang V6 Coupe proudly displayed in Black. Powered by a 3.7 Liter V6 that offers 305hp tethered to the fun to drive 6 Speed Manual transmission it puts you to 60mph under six seconds. This Pony Car will exceed approximately 7.6L/100km on the open road and no mainstream Mustang has ever handled better or accelerated better than today's version - You have chosen well and will enjoy the LED Lighting! The stance is commanding, the look is fascinating and this Mustang will make you feel great the second you close the door.
This machine remains one of the most widely recognized, respected, and desired nameplates in the automobile business. It may be retro-inspired, but the Mustang is a thoroughly modern car. This coupe delivers the bold styling that has been Mustang hallmarks for decades. Our V6 is loaded with everything you can imagine and plant yourself behind the wheel.
Features from Ford like electronic stability control, traction control, ABS, side airbags. The heritage recipe from the Blue Oval team is leaner and more aggressive than ever before. Almost everyone in America has a Mustang story, start your chapter today or relive your youth. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6