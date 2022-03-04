$14,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-660-8848
2013 GMC Terrain
SLT AWD V6 Navi, Leather, Sunroof, 2 Year Warranty
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
- Listing ID: 8617205
- Stock #: 20515718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 197,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived... Fully Loaded - 2 Years Power-train Warranty
Our handsome Summit White 2013 GMC Terrain SLT AWD proves the family crossover can have stylish good looks, excellent performance and still have room for five people and all their gear. Motivated by a 3.6 Liter V6 that delivers 288hp on demand while connected to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. This sure-footed All Wheel Drive SUV offers an exceptionally quiet comfortable ride, impressive acceleration and rewards you with near approximately 9.8L/100km on the open road. The distinctive exterior of our SLT stands out with prominent fender flares, a truck-like grille, roof rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels.
Slip inside our SLT with ultra-comfortable heated leather seating, an auto-dimming mirror, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. You'll stay connected with Bluetooth phone connectivity, IntelliLink, and an 8-speaker Pioneer sound system with a prominent touchscreen interface that includes satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, and an iPod/USB interface as you enjoy all this stellar Terrain has to offer.
You'll feel confident in our GMC as you and your precious cargo are protected by meticulous engineering that includes anti-lock brakes, stability/traction control, airbags, and a rearview camera. OnStar also provides automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance for added peace of mind. This Terrain is the total package and a great choice for you. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
__________________________________________________________________________
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390
https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/
__________________________________________________________________________
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $699. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY.
__________________________________________________________________________
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
Vehicle Features
