2013 GMC Terrain

197,000 KM

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Terrain

2013 GMC Terrain

SLT AWD V6 Navi, Leather, Sunroof, 2 Year Warranty

2013 GMC Terrain

SLT AWD V6 Navi, Leather, Sunroof, 2 Year Warranty

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

197,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: 20515718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived... Fully Loaded - 2 Years Power-train Warranty

Our handsome Summit White 2013 GMC Terrain SLT AWD proves the family crossover can have stylish good looks, excellent performance and still have room for five people and all their gear. Motivated by a 3.6 Liter V6 that delivers 288hp on demand while connected to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. This sure-footed All Wheel Drive SUV offers an exceptionally quiet comfortable ride, impressive acceleration and rewards you with near approximately 9.8L/100km on the open road. The distinctive exterior of our SLT stands out with prominent fender flares, a truck-like grille, roof rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels. 

Slip inside our SLT with ultra-comfortable heated leather seating, an auto-dimming mirror, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. You'll stay connected with Bluetooth phone connectivity, IntelliLink, and an 8-speaker Pioneer sound system with a prominent touchscreen interface that includes satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, and an iPod/USB interface as you enjoy all this stellar Terrain has to offer.

You'll feel confident in our GMC as you and your precious cargo are protected by meticulous engineering that includes anti-lock brakes, stability/traction control, airbags, and a rearview camera. OnStar also provides automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance for added peace of mind. This Terrain is the total package and a great choice for you. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

__________________________________________________________________________

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

__________________________________________________________________________

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $699. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY.

__________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/ 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

