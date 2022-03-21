$9,500+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Terrain
AWD Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, 2 Years Warranty
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
- Listing ID: 8788868
- Stock #: 20622746
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 176,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived... AWD ... Back-up Camera ...2 Years Warranty
Our handsome Carbon Black Metallic 2013 GMC Terrain SLE-2 AWD proves the family crossover can have stylish good looks. Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder delivering 182hp connected to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This sure-footed All Wheel Drive SUV offers a tranquil, comfortable ride, excellent handling, and rewards you with near approximately 7.4L/100km on the open road. The distinctive exterior of our SLE-2 stands out with prominent fender flares, a truck-like grille, roof rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels.
Slip inside the refined SLE-2 interior with premium cloth seating, an auto-dimming mirror, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. You'll stay in touch with Bluetooth phone connectivity, IntelliLink, and an 8-speaker Pioneer sound system with a prominent touchscreen interface that includes available satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, and an iPod/USB interface as you enjoy all this stellar Terrain has to offer.
You'll feel confident as you and your precious cargo are protected by meticulous engineering from GMC, including ABS, stability/traction control, airbags, and a rearview camera. OnStar also provides automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button; remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance for added peace of mind. This Terrain SLE-2 is the total package and an excellent choice for you. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
