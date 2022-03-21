Menu
2013 GMC Terrain

176,000 KM

Details Description Features

2013 GMC Terrain

2013 GMC Terrain

AWD Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, 2 Years Warranty

2013 GMC Terrain

AWD Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, 2 Years Warranty

Location

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

176,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8788868
  • Stock #: 20622746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived...  AWD ... Back-up Camera ...2 Years Warranty

Our handsome Carbon Black Metallic 2013 GMC Terrain SLE-2 AWD proves the family crossover can have stylish good looks. Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder delivering 182hp connected to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This sure-footed All Wheel Drive SUV offers a tranquil, comfortable ride, excellent handling, and rewards you with near approximately 7.4L/100km on the open road. The distinctive exterior of our SLE-2 stands out with prominent fender flares, a truck-like grille, roof rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Slip inside the refined SLE-2 interior with premium cloth seating, an auto-dimming mirror, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. You'll stay in touch with Bluetooth phone connectivity, IntelliLink, and an 8-speaker Pioneer sound system with a prominent touchscreen interface that includes available satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, and an iPod/USB interface as you enjoy all this stellar Terrain has to offer.

You'll feel confident as you and your precious cargo are protected by meticulous engineering from GMC, including ABS, stability/traction control, airbags, and a rearview camera. OnStar also provides automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button; remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance for added peace of mind. This Terrain SLE-2 is the total package and an excellent choice for you. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

