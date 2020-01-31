Menu
2013 Honda CR-V

EX BACK UP CAM SUNROOF INCOMING

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$13,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,480KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4673340
  • Stock #: 18977
  • VIN: 2HKRM3H54DH000489
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

