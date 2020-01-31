2013 Honda CR-V

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats

Leather Interior

Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Rear Defroster

Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 CD Player Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Navigation System

Fully loaded

Rear View Camera

Inside Hood Release

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Driver Side Airbag

Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.