Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599
** Save Now ** 2 Years Power-Train Warranty is Included.
Meet our stunning 2013 Hyundai Sonata GLS Sedan shown in Indigo Night. Powering our Sonata is a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces a healthy 198hp while paired to a quick shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for impressive passing power. This Front Wheel Drive duo work together to achieve near an outstanding approximately 6.7L/100km on the open road. From the sculpted grille to the raked roofline, Hyundai's signature design has created a family sedan that has won the hearts of people around the world.
The roomy well-built GLS cabin provides more interior room than many of its competitors. Our Sonata is equipped with the Popular Equipment Pkg. Which gives you the added comfort of heated front seats and a power driver's seat w/lumbar support. Stay connected with Bluetooth hands-free phone system with streaming audio and even Hyundai's intuitive Blue Link telematics system.
The Hyundai Sonata has received a 5-star overall crash rating by the NHTSA and the first midsize car to do so under the federal governments more stringent guidelines. It's time to reward yourself by driving a sedan that isn't boring. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390
