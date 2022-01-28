Menu
2013 Hyundai Veloster

135,269 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2013 Hyundai Veloster

2013 Hyundai Veloster

3dr Cpe Auto Turbo/NO ACCIDENT/NAVI/SUNROOF/CAM

2013 Hyundai Veloster

3dr Cpe Auto Turbo/NO ACCIDENT/NAVI/SUNROOF/CAM

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

135,269KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8166613
  Stock #: NM0294
  VIN: KMHTC6AE5DU141898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Century White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # NM0294
  • Mileage 135,269 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, DIMENSIONS SOUND SYSTEM, PARK ASSIST, 115V POWER OUTLET, HEAT SEATS, PUSH START BUTTON, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION, HEATED MIRRORS, SIRIUS XM RADIO, CLEAN CARFAX, SINGLE OWNER 2013 WHITE ON BLACK HYUNDAI VELOSTER TURBO | FRONT WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Anti-Theft
Climate Control
Premium Audio
Storage Box
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

