2013 Hyundai Veloster
3dr Cpe Auto Turbo/NO ACCIDENT/NAVI/SUNROOF/CAM
Location
Northline Motors Inc.
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
Listing ID: 8166613
Stock #: NM0294
VIN: KMHTC6AE5DU141898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Century White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # NM0294
- Mileage 135,269 KM
Vehicle Description
SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, DIMENSIONS SOUND SYSTEM, PARK ASSIST, 115V POWER OUTLET, HEAT SEATS, PUSH START BUTTON, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION, HEATED MIRRORS, SIRIUS XM RADIO, CLEAN CARFAX, SINGLE OWNER 2013 WHITE ON BLACK HYUNDAI VELOSTER TURBO | FRONT WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.
