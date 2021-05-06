2013 Infiniti G37

$16,910 + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 1 3 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

7060181 Stock #: 21323

21323 VIN: JN1CV6EL7DM982244

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 119,134 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio All Equipped Backup Sensor Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Navigation System Rear View Camera Inside Hood Release Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag Audio Voice Control

