7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
Just Arrived... Fully Loaded... Clean CarFax - No Accident Claims
Conquer the road in our 2013 Jaguar XF 3.0 AWD Sedan displayed in a scintillating Ultimate Black Metallic. Powered by a TurboCharged 3.0 Liter V6 that offers 340hp paired with an 8 Speed Automatic transmission for amazing passing power. This All Wheel Drive team takes our composed sedan to 60mph in an astonishing 5.7 seconds while showing off near approximately 8.7L/100km on the highway. The sweeping silhouette of our XF commands attention accented by 19-inch wheels and automatic bi-xenon headlights.
Slip inside this XF 3.0 and be met with a modern, intuitively-designed cabin built to fulfill your every desire. Take in the tremendous view from the sunroof as you are pampered by the sensation of heated leather seats. A connection to your digital world is close at hand with a touchscreen interface, full-color navigation, and voice controls for Bluetooth and a fantastic 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio capability.
You'll travel safely in this Jaguars luxury sedan with traction and stability control, ABS, airbags, and parking sensors. It's time to reward yourself with the art of driving that can only be provided by this XF. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6