Menu
Account
Sign In
***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!! Vehicle Key Features Include: 2013 JAGUAR XJL PORTFOLIO Northline Motors is a 5 Star Dealership. We are family owned and operated with a big emphasis on family values. We are consecutive winners of Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating! We have also been awarded Readers Choice Winner by readers in Vaughan. Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 12 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

2013 Jaguar XJ

Details Description

$15,898

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Jaguar XJ

4dr Sdn XJL Portfolio AWD/CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle
12117654

2013 Jaguar XJ

4dr Sdn XJL Portfolio AWD/CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Contact Seller

$15,898

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN SAJXJ2GDXD8V45941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0101588
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!!

Vehicle Key Features Include:

2013 JAGUAR XJL PORTFOLIO

Northline Motors is a 5 Star Dealership. We are family owned and operated with a big emphasis on family values. We are consecutive winners of Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating! We have also been awarded Readers Choice Winner by readers in Vaughan.

Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 12 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!

Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family.

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.

Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli 4DR SDN S Q4 for sale in Vaughan, ON
2016 Maserati Ghibli 4DR SDN S Q4 63,131 KM $27,898 + tax & lic
Used 2023 BMW X5 xDrive40i Sports Activity Vehicle for sale in Vaughan, ON
2023 BMW X5 xDrive40i Sports Activity Vehicle 66,367 KM $53,898 + tax & lic
Used 2020 BMW X4 xDrive30i Sports Activity Coupe for sale in Vaughan, ON
2020 BMW X4 xDrive30i Sports Activity Coupe 50,300 KM $33,898 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Northline Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,898

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2013 Jaguar XJ