Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Kia Optima

SX NAVI BACK UP CAMERA INFINITY SOUND

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Optima

SX NAVI BACK UP CAMERA INFINITY SOUND

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 4662933
  2. 4662933
  3. 4662933
  4. 4662933
  5. 4662933
  6. 4662933
  7. 4662933
  8. 4662933
  9. 4662933
  10. 4662933
  11. 4662933
  12. 4662933
  13. 4662933
  14. 4662933
  15. 4662933
  16. 4662933
  17. 4662933
  18. 4662933
  19. 4662933
  20. 4662933
  21. 4662933
  22. 4662933
  23. 4662933
  24. 4662933
  25. 4662933
  26. 4662933
  27. 4662933
  28. 4662933
Contact Seller

$10,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 116,596KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4662933
  • Stock #: 18925
  • VIN: KNAGR4A65D5398245
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Sirius XM Radio, Clean Accident History Report Available, Black Cloth, Heated & Cooled Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Memory seat, Wheels: 18'' Sport Alloy. KIA KEY FACTORY FEATURES INCLUDE: NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA HEATED/COOLED SEATS HEATED REAR SEATS REAR SUNSHADE PANORAMIC SUNROOF MEMORY SEATS INFNINITY SOUND Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents White 2013 Kia Optima SX NAVI BACK UP CAMERA INFINITY SOUND Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Reviews: * Owners rate Optima's overall value highly, with most reporting tremendous satisfaction with the feature content to price ratio. Styling, and the panoramic roof, were also highly rated- as is performance from turbocharged models. Though rear-seat headroom is at a bit of a premium, the rear seats are otherwise spacious and comfortable. Good ride quality rounds out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2016 Land Rover Rang...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 BMW 4 Series 43...
 56,499 KM
$31,910 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X5 xDrive35...
 60,523 KM
$37,910 + tax & lic
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888

Send A Message